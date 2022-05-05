Over 60 classic tractors will be offered for sale by Cheffins in Devon in the UK later this month as they take the remaining half of Rodney Cowle’s collection to the market.

The tractors on offer include many modern classics, a good number of which have been sourced throughout Europe and the U.S, as well as from Great Britain.

Big Massey from the prairies

One of the more striking models for sale is a Massey Ferguson 4880 from 1985, which makes it one of the later examples, as these were discontinued the following year.

The articulated 4000 series was not actually made by Massey Ferguson, nor were they rebadged versions from specialist manufacturers of the type. The MF 4880 was a uncompromising prairie tug from the mid -80s

Instead they are the product of Massey Combines of Ontario, a company that had been spun off from Massey Ferguson in 1981, complete with much of the parent company’s debt.

Four models were produced, ranging from the 225hp MF 4800 to the 375hp MF4900. The MF4880 was the second largest of the range, providing 320hp from its 14.8L straight eight Cummins diesel.

Collectible Fords

Ford’s answer to big tractors on this side of the Atlantic was the the TW seies, which reached its Zenith with the TW 35. The replacement ’88’ series had a new powershift transmission from Funk, but remained much the same otherwise. This TW35 appears in excellent condition and has done little work

This example from 1989 would again be a late version as its replacement arrived in dealers’ yards the following year. It is sold with just 1,500 hours on the clock and holds an estimate of £25,000-30,000.

There is also a fine selection of Super Q cabbed 10-series Fords including a Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee which has been fully restored and has been given an estimate of £35,000-40,000 Countys are proving valuable at the moment and this 1164 will no doubt be the subject of keen bidding

While not actually classed as a Ford, Countys attract an equal amount of interest and with record prices being paid for these models, all eyes will be on a fully restored 1164 which will also available from the collection.

Another Ford-based conversion on offer is an Italian built Mailam 5001 crawler tractor, from 1968 with an estimate of £12,000-15,000.

Steady interest

Standing out from the more regular brands is a single MB Trac 1000. These machines are renowned for their comfort and capabilities and enjoy a strong following. This 1986 MB Trac 1000 has 6,500 hours on the clock and appears in tidy condition

Unfortunately, many of them were used for fertiliser spreading and spraying and the the bodywork suffered as a result.

This example appears to have been spared such ravages, or has been nicely restored.

Devon sale in May

The sale will take place on Saturday May 28, with a viewing opportunity on Friday, May 27 at Great Punchardon Farm, Winkleigh, Devon.