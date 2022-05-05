Last week’s sheep kill (week ending April 30) witnessed an increase on the week prior to that, as processing in factories moved back to a five-day week, after seeing a shorter kill week the previous week due to the bank holiday.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal that 61,152 sheep were processed last week, representing an increase of 11,428 head from the week before.

The number of hoggets slaughtered last week came to 43,904 head, which is an increase of 10,016 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed an increase once again, totalling 6,388 head, an increase of 1,432 head on the previous week.

Furthermore, 10,859 spring lambs were processed last week, an increase of 4,749 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending April 30):

Hoggets: 43,904 head (+10,016 or +13.57%);

Ewes and rams: 6,388 head (+1,432 or +28.89%);

Spring lambs: 10,859 head (+4,749 or +77.72%)

Total: 61,152 head (+11,428 or +22.98%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 898,917 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 785,463 have been hoggets, 26,873 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (86,539) and a small portion of light lambs (42 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up over 132,385 head; 142,593 more hoggets have been processed while 4,181 less ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by nearly 6,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending April 30):