Tributes have been pouring in following the death of the former Ballyjamesduff Co-op Livestock Mart’s general manager.

Danny Reilly of Oldcastle, Co. Meath, passed away peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The late Danny Reilly gave over 40 years of service to Ballyjamesduff Mart with a period of this time spent as the general manager.

As a mark of respect, the Ballyjamesduff Mart office will close for a period while the former mart manager’s funeral takes place on Thursday, May 5, from 10:30a.m to 12:00 midday.

The death notice on RIP.ie reads: “Danny Reilly, Gortloney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath. (Retired manager of Ballyjamesduff Mart). May 3, 2022. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sisters Eithne Hetherton and Greta Donoghue, sons, daughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.”

Advertisement

He will repose at Gibney’s Funeral Home in Oldcastle, Co. Meath today (Wednesday, May 4) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

His funeral mass will take place on Thursday morning (May 5) at 11:00a.m in St. Mary’s Church, Moylagh. The burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Following the news of his passing, a number of farmers in the area have expressed their condolences to the family and paid tributes to the late Danny Reilly.

One condolence on Rip.ie reads: “He served Ballyjamesduff Mart and its customers with dedication”, while another condolence calls Reilly “a true gentleman to have known and met in Ballyjamesduff Mart over the years. May he rest in peace.”