The driver of a tractor was hospitalised yesterday (Tuesday, May 3) with injuries sustained in a collision with a van.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the village of Skryne in east Co. Meath at around 9:10a.m yesterday morning, with Gardaí and emergency services responding.

The tractor driver, a man, was injured in the collision and treated at hospital in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin.

His injuries are understood to not be life threatening.

An Investigation into the incident is being carried out by Gardaí.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told Agriland: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision between a van and a tractor that occurred [yesterday morning] at Skryne, Co. Meath at 9:10a.m.

“The driver of the tractor, a male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Blanchardstown hospital for treatment,” the Garda spokesperson added, confirming that investigations are ongoing.

In other recent rural Garda concerns, officers in Co. Roscommon have launched an investigation following the theft of eight calves from an organic farm in the Drum area last Thursday night (April 28).

The Hereford cross and Aberdeen Angus calves, which were all four to five months old and were tagged, were being reared by Padraig Molloy and his family.

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of livestock from farmland in Drum, Co. Roscommon on April 28, 2022. Eight male calves were removed from farmland overnight,” a Garda spokesperson said yesterday, noting that enquiries were ongoing.

Speaking to Agriland, owner Padraig Molloy said he believes the calves were stolen by a farmer due to the location they were kept in and the “know-how” that would have been necessary to take them.

“The house is a long way off a main road and it’s at the end of a cul de sac. Whoever did it had to know the location, drive all the way down, open the gate which we had rocks in front of, call the calves into the shed, reverse down into it and load them,” Molloy said.