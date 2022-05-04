The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has commended the TB Stakeholder Forum on the progress they have made in reducing levels of bovine tuberculosis (TB).

The minister attended the 13th meeting of the forum today (May 5), where he was presented with an update on the progress of the implementation of the TB Eradication Strategy, which was launched in January 2021.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) launched the strategy with the aim of significantly lowering and eradicating the disease by 2030. According to the minister, the majority of the actions set out under it have been implemented or are almost at implementation stage.

The TB stakeholder forum brings together key stakeholders in the agricultural industry who have a common interest in reducing disease levels to offer recommendations. Speaking about the progress that has been made, the minister said:

“I acknowledge the efforts of all our stakeholders in their collaborative efforts over the last year. This forum’s recommendations are key to the development of policies that can help to further reduce and ultimately eradicate TB.

“Some of them are already being implemented, such as the change in policy regarding inconclusive animals, additional support for wildlife control and badger vaccination.”

The minister outlined that the implementation of these measures will in time, reduce the number of TB reactor animals which will help to reduce herd incidence levels.

He added that he is impressed by the work these stakeholders have done so far and said he is highly aware of the emotional and financial strain that farm families face after encountering a TB breakdown.

“We all know people who have experienced a breakdown in their herds, and the effects are terrible. I am fully committed to supporting the work of the TB Forum, working together towards the eradication of this disease.”

The forum was provided with information on current levels of the disease and was also informed of further control and eradication measures that are being developed in relation to bovine TB.

While recognising the progress that has been made to date, Minister McConalogue also urged the stakeholders to continue developing the measures and push towards the 2030 eradication goal.