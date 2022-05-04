A full review of the Green Cert farm placement will include a recommendation to increase the allowance given to students, according to Teagasc.

In a statement to Agriland, the state agency said that it is “committed to the practical learning period as an important component of the training process”.

The placement on a host farm forms part of the full-time Green Cert course run by Teagasc over two academic years at its agricultural colleges.

Green Cert placement

Teagasc said that it began a full review of its practical learning period earlier this year.

“The review involved discussions with students, host farmers, Teagasc staff and stakeholders,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

The evaluation, which is nearing completion, will contain several recommendations including:

An increase to the recommended allowance for students;

Changes to the timing of placement for Level 5 students;

A review of the Teagasc host farm register.

“The majority of placements are a success for both student and host with often lifelong friendships made.

“We recognise that a limited number of placements may not succeed and Teagasc is committed to working with our students and host farmers to ensure the experience is a positive one for all,” the spokesperson added.

Kerry IFA meeting

Last month, the Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) county executive meeting unanimously passed a motion calling for the Green Cert farm placements to be suspended pending an investigation.

It is due to be discussed further at the next IFA national council meeting on May 17.

Kerry IFA Dairy chair Michael O’Dowd, who tabled the motion, raised concerns about the level of payments given to young farmers, along with facilities and standards on some host farms.

He also questioned the merit of such placements for those already from a farming background.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 4) members of Kerry IFA met with Teagasc representatives at Clonakilty Agricultural College to discuss the issues raised.

This included Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, head of the education programme with Teagasc and Clonakilty Agricultural College principal, Keith Kennedy.

The IFA delegation included Kerry IFA chair Kenny Jones, Kerry 2nd representative Mary Fleming, Michael O’Dowd and John O’Sullivan. Keith Kennedy, Clonakilty Agricultural College principal, Michael O’Dowd, Kerry IFA Dairy chair, Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, head of education with Teagasc, Mary Fleming Kerry IFA 2nd rep, John O’Sullivan, Kenny Jones, Kerry IFA chair Image Source: Kerry IFA

Although he believes the placements should be “scrapped” as he claims that they are too difficult to regulate, Michael O’Dowd told Agriland that he found the meeting “very engaging”.

“We outlined the way the young farmers are being treated. We said that they would at least need proper facilities and working gear would have to be provided by the host farmer,” he said.

O’Dowd said that Dr. Butler agreed that the rate paid to students would need to increase.

The Kerry IFA Dairy chair also called for more placements on beef and sheep farms and for students to be given a choice of enterprises for their placements.