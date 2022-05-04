Ireland’s biggest gardening and food festival, Bord Bia Bloom is set to return to its home in the Phoenix Park, Dublin from June 2–6, 2022.

The celebrated outdoor festival, now in its 16thyear, will be held in-person following two virtual events.

With a surge in consumer interest in gardening and the outdoors accelerated by world events over the last two years, this year’s festival will celebrate the role outdoor spaces can play in promoting positive mental and physical health, according to organisers.

In addition, the importance of living more sustainably and protecting biodiversity will feature throughout the festival.

Bloom at Phoenix Park

Bord Bia Bloom spans 70ac encompassing the visitor centre in the Phoenix Park and while it was mostly an outdoor event in 2019, organisers are bringing even more of the features into the open air this year.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said: “Bord Bia is delighted to return to the Phoenix Park for our annual showcase of the best of Irish gardening, horticulture, food and drink.

“It’s great to once again bring together the many talented people who are a part of Bord Bia Bloom, from garden designers and growers; to food producers, conservationists, chefs, musicians and artists.

“Bord Bia has made additional efforts this year to maintain a safe and environmentally sound space for all to enjoy, while ensuring that visitors come away enthused about how they can enhance their outdoor environments in a sustainable way.”

Garden displays and green inspiration

This year 19 show gardens will form the centrepiece of Bord Bia Bloom.

Organisers have said that the show gardens are one of the event’s most popular attractions, not only as a source of inspiration, but also entertainment through imaginative storytelling, creative concepts and addressing important local and global issues such as the environment, human health, sustainable food production and housing.

Advertisement

The Peter McVerry Trust will take part for the first time with the Pathways to Home garden, designed to represent the journey from homelessness and sleeping rough to living in a safe and secure home; while the Croí Cardiovascular Garden aims to educate visitors about heart health.

The new Green Cities Europe initiative, will feature a show garden highlighting the opportunity to make our public spaces greener through well considered planting and design. Launching the Bloom festival are Ben (5) and Ava (8) Simunyu from Dublin. Image: Fennell Photography

Ireland’s sustainable food production systems will also feature in a number of the gardens at this year’s event including the National Dairy Council Sustainable Dairy Garden which will highlight the role of lush green pastures in producing quality milk.

With the environment and sustainability top of everyone’s agenda, Bord Bia has said that there will be plenty of opportunities to engage with experts in environmental protection and sustainability.

The Gardening and Sustainable Living Stage will feature curated talks from a range of speakers, while the Conservation Zone returns with some of Ireland’s most prominent conservation organisations including the Irish Woodland Trust and the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Bord Bia is also running a number of sustainable initiatives at the festival, from providing a free shuttle bus service and an increased number of bicycle parking spaces, to ensuring that all food and drink packaging sold on-site is fully compostable or recyclable.

Food Village

The Food Village is set to be a hive of activity with more than 90 food producers showcasing the best of Irish food; from chocolate to smoked salmon, cheese to beetroot juice, artisan sausages, fresh vegetables and meats, coffee and jams.

The Quality Kitchen stage will feature some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Neven Maguire; Rory O’Connell; Fiona Uyema; Catherine Fulvio; Edward Hayden; Gary O’Hanlon; Shane Smith; Mark Moriarty; JP McMahon; and Brian McDermot.

Live music can be enjoyed at the YouBloom stage aand visitors can browse the retail exhibitors at the festival in the Grand Grand Pavilion.