The Irish Hereford Breed society’s North Leinster Branch is set to host a bull sale this Friday, May 6, at GVM Tullamore in Co. Offaly.

The sale will be the first time the breed society’s North Leinster Branch has hosted a sale of its own.

A total of 32 bulls ranging in age from 14-24 months have been catalogued for the sale.

Before selling gets underway on Friday, the bulls on offer will be judged and the showing will get underway at 12:00pm. Following on from this, at 2:00pm, the sale will get underway.

Irish Hereford Prime will sponsor €200 towards the purchaser of any bull sold over €2,800.

The sale will feature a range of bulls with a good offering for pedigree, dairy and suckler farmers alike.

Kilmallock and Nenagh sales

The sale takes place following a number of successful sales hosted by the breed society this spring. One of these took place on Saturday, April 16, at Kilmallock Mart in Co. Limerick.

Out of 55 bulls catalogued for the sale, 32 bulls were presented on the day and the society attributed this to the huge demand for Hereford bulls, resulting in many customers opting to secure bulls on-farm earlier in the season.

The average bull price on the day was €2,750.

The Hereford society also hosted a bull sale in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on Saturday, April 28. This sale is usually held on the Saturday before the Kilmallock April sale but this year, the society decided to move to a Thursday to accommodate dairy farmers attending the bi-weekly dairy female sale, also held in Nenagh.

The sale kicked off on a high, with no re-runs from the first five lots as the demand was high for older bulls that were ready to work.

The average sale price was €3,200, which was over €300 above the average price for the same sale last year, and 80% of bulls sold for over €3,000 at the Nenagh sale.