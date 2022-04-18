Herefords were in high demand at the annual Irish Hereford Breed Society show and sale in Bandon Mart, Co. Cork on Wednesday, April 13.

According to a statement from the society, demand outstripped supply at the sale and many bidders left the venue empty handed.

The sale was described as a great success with a “100% clearance rate and an average price of €3,000”.

The top price of the sale was earned by Hazel Grove Gladiator who sold for €3,550 and was also crowned reserve champion of the show by the judge Adrian Bateman who is the Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) president.

This September 2020-born bull was bred by Dermot Whelton of Hazel Grove Herefords, Skibberean, Co. Cork.

Gladiator, sired by Pulham Powerhouse and bred from a Trillick Best dam, has five stars for both carcass weight and milk.

Bateman tapped Lot 14: Skehanore Gleeful forward as Bandon sale champion who was bred by Tom and Paddy Hickey, Ballydehob, Co. Cork. CHampion bull: Skehanore Gleeful with Paddy Hickey and IHBS president Adrian Bateman

This July-2020 born bull is sired by Freetown Peerless, who was crowned National Hereford Champion 2021 and also sired Skehanore Fruitful who is currently standing in Dovea AI.

Bred from an Allowdale Exceller cow – Gleeful has a five star terminal index rating and was sold for the next highest price of €3,450 to a breeder from Co. Meath.

There was further success for the Skehanore herd when their second lot of the day also sold for €3,450.

Skehanore Genuine is sired by Freetown Peerless also and bred from a Balleen Plomber dam. This June 2020 bull has a four-star replacement index rate. Skehanore Genuine pictured with Paddy Hickey

The second lot in the ring was bred by Declan Murphy, Ballinhassig, Co. Cork.

Arlinstown George 24th received the joint third top price on the day when he was purchased by a Cork farmer for €3,350. Arlinstown George 24th

This March 2020-born bull was sired by Trillick George and bred from a Drumberagh Kasper dam. George has fours stars for both the replacement and terminal index.

There was also success for the Springvilla Hereford herd by the Roycroft family, Dunmanway, Co. Cork.

Springvilla Brody, sired by Drumboy Jamie and bred from an Ocean Storm dam was also purchased by a fellow Cork farmer for the joint third top price of €3,550.

The final lot of the day was Clydapoll 1 Diego, bred by John Cronin, Mallow, Co. Cork. Clydapoll 1 Diego with Ray Cronin and Martin Murphy

This polled bull was sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star and bred from a Netherhall 1 Oz Daffy dam.

The December 2020-born bull has five stars for terminal index and four stars for both the replacement index and milk. Diego sold on the day for €3,250.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted another sale in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, yesterday, Saturday, April 16, and will host a final sale of the season in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, on Thursday, April 21.