The Supreme Court has rejected two legal appeals against the South Kerry Greenway project.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to Kerry County Council for the 27km route from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen in November 2020 and the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the lands required for the project.

The local authority had originally sought permission for a 31km route as far as Renard but the planning board decided to omit two sections of the scheme when it granted permission.

The decision of the board was the subject of two separate legal appeals to the High Court by environmentalist Peter Sweetman and local landowner James Clifford and also by a group of landowners in the area from the Greenway Information Group.

The High Court dismissed the challenges and refused leave to appeal in October 2021.

Greenway legal appeal

The following month both parties lodged appeals with the Supreme Court against An Bord Pleanála, Kerry County Council and the Attorney General.

One appeal argued that the CPO decision was flawed, while the other claimed the High Court had not addressed An Bord Pleanála’s failure to assess the environmental or public safety impacts of the project.

Last night (Monday, February 7, 2022), the Supreme Court rejected both applications for leave to appeal against the decision of the High Court.

This means that the way has been cleared for work on the South Kerry Greenway to begin; the project has been hailed as “a game changer” for the region.

In a statement today, Kerry County Council said that it “notes the decision of the Supreme Court issued last evening in relation to the South Kerry Greenway project”.

The council said that it “warmly welcomes the decision of the court and looks forward to the commencement of construction of the South Kerry Greenway at the earliest opportunity and ensuring delivery of an enormously important amenity for the county”.