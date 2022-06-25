Two counties on the west coast are currently under a Status Yellow warning for rain, with the alert remaining in place until midnight tonight (Saturday, June 25).

Counties Galway and Mayo will see heavy showers or longer spells of rain throughout the duration of the Status Yellow warning, which may lead to spot flooding in places.

In general over the weekend, the weather will see frequent spells of rain and blustery conditions.

It will be cloudy over the western half of the country today with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy with the chance of isolated thundery bursts and hail. However, it will be brighter further east with scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in Munster and Connacht and warmer in Leinster and Ulster, with highs of 14° to 18°. It will be blustery, in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong at times along coasts.

Tonight will be a rather wet night as showers or longer spells of rain become more widespread. Some showers will be heavy. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in moderate to fresh southerly winds, remaining strong along coasts.

Tomorrow (Sunday, June 26) will be another breezy day with frequent showers, some heavy with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. The best of the sunny spells will be in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Tomorrow night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11° with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

It will stay unsettled on Monday (June 27), with widespread showers, turning to heavier more persistent rain in the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with moderate southerly winds.

A band of rain will spread across the country on Monday night, clearing to showers by morning. It will be a mild night, with temperatures not falling below 9° to 13° as fresh southerly winds moderate.