The weather over the weekend will be quite unsettled, with unseasonably wet and cool conditions for this time of year.

This morning (Friday, June 24) will be cloudy with rain mainly in the west and southwest. This will move northeastwards across the rest of the country through the afternoon, followed by scattered showers.

There will be heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding. Southeast winds will freshen and become westerly, strongest near coasts.

Highest afternoon temperatures today will be 14° to 19°, warmest in the northeast, but turning noticeably cooler in the southwest through the late afternoon.

Overnight, the rain will continue in western parts, potentially turning heavy and thundery at times with a continued risk of spot flooding. Further to the east, it will be clearer with just isolated showers.

Temperatures tonight will fall to between 7° and 10° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 25) will be an unseasonably cold, windy and wet day. There will be a good deal of cloud, with showery outbreaks of rain continuing to affect the western half of the country. Some of the showers may turn thundery.

It will remain mostly dry further east, although rain will spread across the country later in the day. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 17°, coolest in the west, in fresh to strong and gusty southerly or variable winds.

Advertisement

There will be further spells of rain and showers across the country during Saturday night. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 10° with moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.

Sunday (June 26) will see a mix of sunny weather and widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers. Highest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 16° in moderate to fresh southwesterly or variable winds.

On Sunday night, a mix of clear spells and scattered showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 11° with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday (June 27) will stay unsettled with widespread showers, turning to heavier, more persistent rain in the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures should be 13° to 17° with moderate southerly winds.

Monday night will see a band of rain spreading across the country overnight, clearing to showers in the morning. It will be a mild night, with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° as fresh southerly winds moderate.

Persistent rain will clear away to the east early on Tuesday (June 28), leaving a mixed day for all areas with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 20°, warmest in the east. Winds will be light to moderate and southerly or variable.

Drying conditions will be poor over the weekend as weather deteriorates, as will opportunities for spraying.

Field condition will become wetter in most areas in the coming days, with soils of all types becoming waterlogged.