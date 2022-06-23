Met Éireann has today (Thursday, June 23) issued a Status Yellow warning for rain for the coming days.

The national forecaster has said that there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding.

The alert currently applies to Clare; Cork; Galway; Kerry; Leitrim; Limerick; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Tipperary; and Waterford.

The warning is valid from midday on Friday (June 24) to midday on Saturday (June 25).

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow gale warning from Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head from midnight until 6:00a.m on Saturday.

Met Éireann forecast

Meanwhile, the national forecaster said that during this afternoon some bright or sunny spells will develop; the best of these will be in the southeast of the country.

In the west and northwest there will be some patchy light rain, isolated showers are possible elsewhere.

Daytime temperatures will climb to 16° to 23° with light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Rain and drizzle will become more persistent tonight in the southwest and west. It will be mild with temperatures staying around 10° to 14°, some fog and mist may develop in the light variable winds.

Friday morning will be cloudy, with rain in parts of the west and southwest, elsewhere there will be patchy rain and drizzle.

The rain is due to push northeastwards across the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening.

There will be heavy and possibly thundery downpours at times, giving a risk of spot flooding.

Winds will be strong in coastal parts of Munster and Leinster with highest temperatures of 14° to 19°.

Met Éireann has said that the weather will be unsettled over the coming days and it will feel cooler, with outbreaks of rain and heavy showers at times.