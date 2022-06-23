The closing date for entries for the various competitions in this year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is fast approaching.

The event returns this year for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is set to to take place on August 14 at the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Postal entries for the roughly 1,000 competition classes will be accepted up to July 1, while online entries can be made up to July 6.

There is a total prize fund of €175,000 available.

The competitions are grouped into several sections, including cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, horticulture, dogs, poultry, food and art.

Many of the livestock categories have been expanded with additional classes this year.

There will also be number of classes in these sections for children, including showing stock, food and crafts.

Advertisement

Some 60,000 people are expected to attend the one-day event. It will be opened with a performance by the band of An Garda Síochána.

The trade stands, which are expected to cover 80ac of ground, will include farm machinery, agri-supplies, gardening and food.

Other events at this year’s Tullamore Show include vintage machinery displays, flower shows, and the FBD National Macra na Feirme Farm Skills Competition.

The launch of this year’s show took place in May. Speaking at the time, Joseph Molloy, chairperson of the Tullamore Show, said: “It’s been a long spell with no shows and people are eager to showcase their wares, whether its prize livestock, baking, crafts, trade stands and many more.

“The Tullamore Show is always a great family day out with something of interest for everyone. We look forward to welcoming all urban and rural dwellers to enjoy the diverse attractions and entertainment on August 14,” Molloy added.

He also welcomed FBD back as sponsors of show, saying it continued a “strong and successful alliance”.