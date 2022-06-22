Northern Ireland (NI) Water has announced a £1.2 billion Major Project Partnership Framework (MPPF), which will deliver large, capital works projects (over £10 million in value) on water and wastewater infrastructure across Northern Ireland.

This framework will include upgrades to major water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and network mains.

It will commence this month and will run for an initial four-year period, with the option to extend for a further four-years.

Paul Harper, NI Water’s director of asset delivery said:

“This framework provides further resilience for Northern Ireland Water to provide our customers with the best financial, sustainable and environmental outcomes.

“It will provide us with access to some of the best innovative providers within the construction supply chain locally, nationally and internationally.

“We are delighted to announce the award of this framework, which will support the delivery of numerous major outputs within the capital delivery business plan, enhancing the capabilities of both local and national companies.

“We are committed to the highest standards of water and wastewater services, and look forward to working with all of our partners on the framework to deliver a sustainable, world-class service to our customers.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd added:

“Access to clean drinking water and effective wastewater treatment is something that all of society relies on so I am pleased to see NI Water putting in place this £1.2 billion framework.

“This will help to ensure that NI Water can continue to provide essential water and sewerage services to approximately 840,000 households and businesses across the north whilst providing a major boost for local companies on the framework.”

One of the first major projects on the framework will be upgrade work at Belfast Wastewater Treatment Works commencing in 2022.