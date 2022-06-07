The coming week will see fairly changeable weather with spells of sunny, dry conditions mixed with showers, and breezy spells.

There will be sunny spells and a few showers early today (Tuesday, June 7). Outbreaks of rain will spread across south Munster by around lunchtime, gradually extending northwards across the country during the afternoon and evening.

The rain will only reach northern and northeastern counties by late evening. Highest temperatures today will range from 16° to 20° in moderate southeast winds.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain. Clearer weather will develop in southern counties later. It will be quite a mild night, with minimum temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, June 8) will be a breezy day with sunny spells and showers. These showers may merge to give longer spells of rain at times over the northern half of the country.

Top temperatures tomorrow will be 16° to 19° with a fresh and gusty westerly breeze.

It will become dry and mostly clear for a time tomorrow night with just a few showers in Ulster. However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread across Munster and Connacht later in the night. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in a moderate west or southwest breeze.

On Thursday (June 9) scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread northwards over the country. It will turn mostly dry with sunny spells by evening time. Maximum temperatures should be 16° to 20° in a moderate to fresh south or southwest breeze.

It will be generally dry on Thursday night with just a few showers, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 10° to 13° in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

It looks set to be a breezy day on Friday (June 10), with sunny spells and scattered showers. A few heavy downpours are possible. Maximum temperatures will range from 17° to 20° in a fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly breeze.

On Friday night, there will be some showers in the north and northwest but most other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Next weekend is shaping up to see mainly dry and sunny weather, with just a few showers and daytime temperatures ranging from roughly 15° to 20°.

Drying conditions will be generally poor until the weekend, though may pick up over Saturday, Sunday and early next week.