

Despite base prices from factories remaining relatively unchanged from last week for spring lambs, it appears the trade is strengthening coming into this week.

Reports indicate some factories paying up to €8.40/kg to producer groups for spring lambs this week as demand strengthens which was also evident at mart sales on Monday.

This, along with what Agriland reported yesterday of lamb prices being in a much stronger position than this time last year, when factories inflicted significant cuts on lamb prices, goes to show the strong position the trade is currently in.

Coming into this week, factories have continued to stay with what they were offering last week for spring lambs with regards to base prices, which are ranging from €7.90/kg up to €8.10/kg. While quality assured lambs are moving at prices ranging from €8.00/kg up to €8.20/kg.

This is leaving spring lamb prices at the top end of the market ranging anywhere from €8.25-8.40/kg with some reports indicating deals up to 10c/kg above this also for larger lots.

A wide gap in base prices on offer from factories for hoggets has opened up in recent weeks, with base prices ranging from €6.95-7.20/kg.

However, top prices for hoggets remain largely the same at €7.30-7.40/kg.

The ewe trade continues to remain in a strong position with factories quoting €3.80/kg. Top prices for ewes are ranging from €3.80/kg up to €4.20/kg.