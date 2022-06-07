Spring lambs are making the equivalent of €8.50-8.60/kg in the marts as prices strengthen further coming into this week.

This is according to Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Speaking to Agriland, Sean said: “Lamb prices at marts have strengthened coming into this week and are now making over €180/head.

“This is the equivalent of €8.50-8.60/kg and even more for lambs making €183-184/head at marts. Prices at marts have strengthened coming into this week as buying has commenced for the Eid al-Adha festival in July.

“This should hopefully see prices continue to move in an upward direction in the weeks to come as buying gets into full swing for Eid al-Adha.

“Factories are hungry for lambs and with hoggets as good as gone and with spring lambs still not plentiful it’s creating a strong firm trade.

“Prices have firmed up with factories paying up to €8.40/kg for spring lambs. With the mart trade strengthening, the best thing to do is weigh up both options [either the factory or mart] and see what is best avenue to sell lambs through.

“Hoggets are holding firm still with prices at €7.30-7.40/kg. The cull ewe trade is also strong with prices up to €4.10/kg being secured.”