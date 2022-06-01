There is no change in prices this week across the board, but there is a strong appetite for sheep currently, according to Sean McNamara.

The sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said that factories are hungry for supplies and that the increased supply of spring lambs in recent weeks has been keeping prices steady since.

Speaking to Agriland, Sean said: “Prices are holding steady still coming into this week, with the increasing supply of spring lambs in recent weeks keeping the trade solid but factories remain hungry for supplies.

“However, I don’t expect lamb supplies to stay plentiful after the next two weeks or so and would hope that would result in prices increasing again, which are needed.

“Currently, factories are offering up to €8.30/kg for spring lambs with up to €8.40/kg on the table also.

“Furthermore, hoggets are typically making up to €7.40/kg, while the cull ewe trade is steady with top prices generally at €3.90-4.00/kg.”

Although the trade is solid for the time of year, ever-rising input costs is crippling farmers, said Sean.

“More [money] is needed to leave a margin out of it for farmers,” he said.

“Factories are hungry for supplies so use this to your advantage when selling,” he added.