The sheep trade continues on a steady footing with prices unchanged on last week across the board.

Factories continue to stay with what they were offering last week, with base prices for spring lambs ranging from €7.95/kg up to €8.10/kg, and quality assured lambs moving at prices ranging from €8.05/kg up to €8.20/kg.

This is leaving spring lamb prices at the top end of the market ranging anywhere from €8.25-8.30/kg, with prices 5-10c/kg above this being secured also.

Factory quotes for hoggets remain unchanged at €7.05-7.20/kg, with top prices to €7.30-7.40/kg in general; prices above this level are also reportedly being secured to a smaller extent.

The ewe trade, similar to the spring lambs and hoggets, remains solid, with factories quoting €3.70-3.80/kg.

Top prices for ewes are ranging from €3.80/kg up to €4.20/kg.

Steady trade at sheep sales on Monday

The trade at marts yesterday (May 30) remained solid, with prices on a par to last week.

Looking to Kilkenny and Ennis Marts respectively, numbers of spring lambs on offer were strong and prices ranged from €3.20/kg up to €3.90/kg, with many lambs moving at prices ranging from €160-165/head up to €175/head.

The cull ewe trade remains solid as well, with prices at Kilkenny topping €226 and in Ennis at €198.