A clearance sale of the Bellingham herd of pedigree and commercial suckler cows took place at Carnaross Mart on Saturday (May 28).

The Bellingham herd is owned by Frances McKiernan from Castlebellingham, Dundalk in Co. Louth.

The sale saw over 100 head of cattle on offer, consisting of both pedigree and commercial suckler-bred stock.

There was a strong trade on the day according to mart manager Padraig McElroy, who noted there was a particular interest in the pedigree lots on offer.

The buyers were composed of a mix of pedigree and commercial suckler farmers from both the mart’s region and further afield.

The top price on the day went to a Charolais cow and calf selling for €7,400. The Pedigree-registered Charolais cow, Pottlereagh Nora, sold with a February-born heifer calf at foot.

Lot 49 was a commercial cow with a recipient Charolais heifer calf at foot. This duo sold for €5,350. The February-born heifer calf was sired by Pirate and its dam was Lisnagre Gabby Et.

At €4,750 was lot 52, a 2015-born Charolais cow (Rattigan Lizzy ET) with a twin bull and heifer calf at foot. These twin calves were sired by Dereskit Rasputin.

Lot 22 sold for €4,600. This 2019-born Angus cow was sold with her February-born Angus bull calf sired by Intelagri Matteo E.T.

Selling for €4,350 was Lot 50, a 2011-born Charolais cow with a March-born heifer calf at-foot sired by Doonally CF52.

Making €4,200 was Lot 37, a 2014-born Charolais cow (Shannonerne Jill) with a February-born Charolais bull calf (Bellingham Terry) sired by Pirate.

Also making €4,200 was Lot 29, a Hereford cow-calf pairing. The 2016-born cow (Cunaboy Jacqueline) was sold with her October 2021-born heifer calf (Bellingham Trish) that was sired by Allowdale Rambo.

Some of the top-priced lots: Lot 29: €4,200 Lot 52: €4,750 Lot 22: €4,600

Lot 55 sold for €4,000. This 2016-born Charolais cow was sold with her January-born bull calf (sired by Fiston) at foot.

In other Carnaross Mart news, its weekly suckler sale will move from Tuesday nights to Thursday afternoons from Thursday, June 9.

The suckler sale will now be taking place at the mart after the weekly sale of dairy cows and fat cows.