The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is set to host a show and sale of pedigree-registerd Charolais bulls this Saturday, May 28.

The event will take place at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly and over 70 bulls have been catalogued for the sale.

The showing of the bulls will get underway at 10:00a.m on Saturday morning and the sale will begin not too long later at 12:30p.m.

All bulls on offer on the day have been genotyped, sire-verified, myostatin-tested and have completed pre-sale inspections.

Furthermore, all of the bulls have been fertility tested and any bulls sold at the sale within the Republic of Ireland will be fertility insured

Advertisement

Farmers who are interested in buying a bull at the sale can avail of the society’s deferred payment option; this is where the buyer only pays one-third of the price of the bull on the day of sale if they so wish.

Potential buyers who are interested in availing of this should contact the society in advance in order to apply.

Ringside bidding will be available and online bidding can take place via the LSL app.

Carnaross Mart Charolais dispersal

A full clearance sale of the well-known Bellingham herd of pedigreee and commercial suckler cows will take place at Carnaross Mart also on Saturday, May 28, at 12:00p.m.

The herd, owned by Frances Mc Kiernan, Co. Louth, which will be dispersed on Saturday, consists of both pedigree and commercial Charolais cattle as well as other breeds of suckler-bred stock.