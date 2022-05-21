Carnaross Mart held its open dairy sale on Wednesday (May 19) with over 90 lots on offer at the Co. Meath mart.

The sale contained a mix of freshly calved cows and heifers, springing cows and heifers, bulling heifers and two Angus stockbulls.

Of the 67 milking lots, 29 achieved prices over €2,000; 11 heifers, four second-lactation cows and four third- and fourth-lactation cows.

The sale contained predominately Friesian heifers, with a smaller number of crossbred heifers on offer.

Dairy sale

The heifers in-milk were met with strong demand from the farmers present at the sale.

It was also quite obvious that heifers and cows that were announced as being exported-tested had a bit more interest on the day – particularly with the large number of Northern Irish dairy farmers attending the sale.

The heifers in-milk achieved a top price of €2,620, with no heifer in-milk selling for less than €1,580.

The top price on the day went to Lot 9, a freshly calved heifer that sold for €2,620. Lot 9: Sold for €2,620

The next-highest price achieved by a heifer in-milk was Lot 32, a heifer calved 10 days that sold for €2,580. Lot 32: Sold for €2,580

Third-highest price went to Lot 8, a heifer calved 10 days that made €2,500. Lot 8: Sold for €2,500

Fourth-highest price went to Lot 24, a freshly calved heifer that sold for €2,480. Lot 24: Sold for €2,480

The fifth-highest price was achieved by two heifers: €2,400 for Lots 59 and 64. Lot 59 was a crossbred heifer calved 10 days, while Lot 64 was a Friesian heifer, calved three weeks, milking 33L.

Lot 59: Sold for €2,400 Lot 64: Sold for €2,400

Some more sample prices from the heifer in-milk section of the sale can been seen in the gallery below. Lot 4: Calved 10 days, sold for €2,340 Lot 1: Calved two weeks, sold for €2,280 Lot 29: Calved 10 days, sold for €2,280 Lot 30: Calved 10 days, sold for €2,000 Lot 27: Calved two weeks, sold for €2,140 Lot 15: Calved 10 days, sold for €2,100 Lot 31: Calved 10 days, sold for €2,100 Lot 18: Calved seven days, sold for €2,060 Lot 23: Freshly calved, this heifer sold for €2,060 Lot 21: Calved two weeks, sold for €2,000

Second-lactation cows

The number of second-lactation cows on offer was smaller compared to the heifers, but prices remained high nonetheless.

The top price of the sale of €2,700, was achieved in this section.

Some sample prices from this section of the sale can be seen in the gallery below. Lot 6: This freshly calved second-lactation cow sold €2,700 Lot 58: This second-lactation cow calved 10 days, sold for €2,140 Lot 43: This second-lactation cow calved three weeks, sold for €2,040

Third and fourth-lactation cows

A small number of third and fourth-lactation cows was also on offer on the day, with prices up to €2,480 being paid for a third-lactation cow.

Some sample prices from this section of the sale can be seen in the gallery below. Lot 54: This third-lactation cow, calved seven days, sold for €2,480 Lot 40: This fourth-lactation cow with an economic breeding index of €223 sold for €2,220 Lot 41: This third-lactation cow with an economic breeding index of €233 sold for €2,200

Springing lots

There was a total of ten springing lots on offer at the sale – a mix of heifers and cows.

For this section of the sale prices went as high as €1,820, with the majority of the lots selling for around €1,300. This cow carrying her third calf, with an economic breeding index of 146 , sold for €1,820 This springing heifer sold for €1,480

Bulling heifers

There was nine lots of maiden heifers on offer, with prices in this section ranging from €760 to €680. Lot 102: This 13-month heifer sold for €680 Lot 101: This 13-month heifer sold for €680

Stockbulls

The final two lots on offer at the sale were two pedigree-registered Angus stockbulls, both aged 15 months, and selling for €1,920 and €1,680 respectively. This Angus bull, whose sire ordinated from the Gigginstown herd sold for €1,920 This 15-month-old Angus bull sold for €1,680

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnaross Mart manager Padraig McIlroy said: “We had a great trade at the dairy sale, with 31 lots gone for export to northern buyers.

“The Glanbia announcement has really boosted the trade for cows in-milk, with 29 lots achieving over €2,000 on the day.”