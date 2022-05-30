Gardaí in the southeast of the country recently stopped a number of agricultural vehicles and machinery for driving offences including tax issues and mobile phone use.

Taking to social media to highlight this on Friday (May 27), Gardaí in counties Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow called on users of machinery and farm vehicles on the roads to “concentrate on the job in hand”.

The local roads policing inspector had made an appeal on local radio in Kilkenny and Carlow for users of these vehicles to take care when driving on public roads, particularly as silage season kicks off.

While Gardaí acknowledged that the majority of these drivers were adhering to the rules, there were some drivers who had to be pulled over.

A number of vehicles were stopped in various parts of north Kilkenny on Friday.

Of them, four drivers were issued with fixed charge notices for using mobile phones, while a number of tax offences were also detected.

Gardaí in the area also took the opportunity to stress the importance of other road users remaining aware of the presence of heavy machinery on the roads at this time of year.

Advertisement

The post on Facebook said: “Concentrate on the job in hand… A number of vehicles have been stopped so far today. Four fixed charge penalty notices for mobile phone offences have been issued, as well as [for] tax offences.

“These offences were detected in various parts of north Kilkenny. As usual the majority of drivers of agricultural machinery are sticking to the rules.

“Other road users also should be aware that rules about safe overtaking of slower vehicles still apply, and that the road is a space we all must share,” the post added, imploring all road users to “be safe”.

Gardaí investigate theft of GPS units

In other recent news in the southeast concerning Gardaí and farm machinery, the theft of a number of GPS receivers from John Deere tractors is being investigated in Carlow.

Investigators in Bagenalstown in the west of the county are seeking assistance from members of the public who might have any information regarding the theft, which occurred in the nearby Moanduff area of Old Leighlin, between Thursday (May 19) and Saturday (May 21).

As well as the GPS receivers, a monitor screen was also stolen from the cab of a John Deere self-propelled sprayer.

It appears that the targeted machinery belongs to an agricultural contractor.