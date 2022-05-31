The European Council is urging the swift adoption of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans in order to ensure food security.

The council reached several ‘conclusions’ when it met yesterday and today, recommending that the European Commission recognise the importance of the CAP in terms of EU food security.

The council also agreed a further conclusion in relation to food security:

“In view of the ongoing fertiliser shortages in the global market, the European Council calls for more concerted efforts to work with international partners to promote a more efficient use of and alternatives to fertilisers.”

EU Council on Ukraine conflict

The council said that it condemns the “destruction and illegal appropriation by

Russia of agricultural production in Ukraine” adding that the conflict is having a direct impact on global food security and affordability.

It has called on Russia to end its attacks on transport infrastructure in Ukraine, to lift the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and to allow food exports, in particular from Odesa.

The council added that the EU is taking active measures to facilitate Ukraine’s agricultural exports and to support Ukraine’s agricultural sector in view of the 2022 season.

Advertisement

It is encouraging member states to accelerate work on ‘Solidarity Lanes’ put forward by the commission, and to facilitate food exports from Ukraine via different land routes and EU ports.

Global food security

The European Council has also called for effective international coordination to ensure a comprehensive global food security response.

It has welcomed the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM) – based on the three pillars: Trade, solidarity and production – which aims to mitigate consequences for price levels, production and access to and supply of grain.

The council has said that it supports the UN Global Crisis Response Group, the upcoming G7 initiative establishing a Global Alliance for Food Security (GAFS) and other EU and multilateral actions and initiatives.

It added that it is committed to keeping global trade in food commodities free of unjustified trade barriers, enhancing solidarity towards the most vulnerable countries and increasing local sustainable food production so as to reduce structural dependencies.

The council has called on the commission to explore the possibility of mobilising reserves from the European Development Fund to support the most affected partner countries.