Gardaí have launched an investigation into the theft overnight of seven high-quality Friesian in-calf heifers from farmland in Co. Roscommon.

The livestock were stolen some time between yesterday evening (Friday, August 19) and 7:30a.m today.

The animals, all of which have high economic breeding index (EBI) value, are owned by Enda Doran from Kilbegley in the south of the county. Image: Enda Doran

The dairy farmer told Agriland that the stolen animals were among 25 in-calf heifers in a well-fenced field on a rented out farm close to his yard.

Doran explained that he knew something was wrong when he went to feed the heifers this morning. The group were standing at the gate, when they would normally be lying down.

The farmer noted tracks in the field from the vehicle used to transport the animals.

Advertisement

He said that the heifers, which are due to calf next February, could have been taken anywhere as the land close to the Roscommon-Galway border is adjacent to the M6 motorway.

Doran said that the incident is “very disappointing” as high-quality stock is “costly to replace”. Image: Enda Doran

In a statement to Agriland, gardaí confirmed that they are “investigating the theft of livestock from farmland in the Ballinasloe area which occurred between Friday 19, August and Saturday 20, August 2022”.

They are appealing to anyone who may witnessed anything suspicious or have been offered animals for sale in unusual circumstances to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Ballinasloe Mart has also appealed for information through its Facebook page.