Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating two incidents of agricultural fuel-related thefts that occurred in the south of the county.

Last month, diesel was stolen from a number of agricultural vehicles – believed to have been parked in a field – in Brittas, near Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

The incident took place between the evening of July 24 and the morning of July 25, according to a garda spokesperson.

No arrests have been made and investigations into the theft are ongoing, according to gardaí.

In a separate incident in Co. Tipperary at the start of this month, diesel was, once again, stolen from a number of vehicles.

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of diesel from a number of vehicles that occurred in Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary,” a garda spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.

This incident occurred between August 2 and August 3.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month in Co. Laois, a tractor driver who was stopped by gardaí was found to be towing a dump trailer with four tyres that were well below the minimum legal tread depth.

A garda spokesperson from the Laois Offaly division said:

“Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting checkpoints with inspectors from the Road Safety Authority in Borris in Ossory stopped a tractor and trailer with four completely worn tyres. Fixed-charge notices were issued and vehicle was grounded until defects rectified.”