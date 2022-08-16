This week on Farmland, guests join Agriland‘ editor Stella Meehan and technical beef specialist Breifne O’Brien, to discuss the upcoming Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), changes to the nitrates derogation and livestock breeding trends.

In the programme, which will go live at 7:00p.m tonight, agricultural advisors Paul Belton and Thomas Quinn join Meehan to discuss the key changes in CAP 2023-2027. They note amendments to the eco-scheme, the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) and the new Agri Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES).

They offer their insight on what the main stumbling blocks may be for farmers who opt into these measures and share advice on examining what options are suitable for your farming system.

In addition to this, they discuss the announcement of a potential reduction in the nitrates derogation for some areas where water quality is sub-par. Both Belton and Quinn explain what this would mean for derogation farmers and outline how they could offset a reduced rate.

Later in the programme, Agriland’s Breifne O’Brien sits down with Rose Goulding, Beef Programme Manager at Progressive Genetics to discuss the latest trends in artificial insemination (AI).

She notes a significant increase in demand for ‘easy-care cattle’ within the suckler market, as farmers opt for polled genetics to eliminate dehorning, and straws that will produce easy calving cows with good fertility, temperament and milk production.

Speaking about how the recently announced sectoral emissions target of 25% will impact breeding practices, Goulding outlined that a lot can be done to increase the sustainability of cattle.

Within the suckler herd, there are a number of efficiency techniques that can help to reduce emissions says Goulding, which include more females calving at two years, a decreased slaughter age and good weaning weights.

