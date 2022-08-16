The Tullamore show returned on Sunday (August 14) after a two-year hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show’s return drew large crowds to the Faithful county on a sunny Sunday.

Tullamore show

The livestock showing was the big draw to the Tullamore show with dairy breeds including Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn.

Holstein Friesian

The Holstein Friesian category saw the Senior Holstein Friesian Champion title go to Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181.

The Hallow Holstein herd of Philip and Linda Jones achieved a clean sweep at the Tullamore National Livestock Show Senior Championship 2022.

Champion and Best Udder went to Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181;

Reserve champion went to Hallow Sol Twizzle;

Honourable mention went to Hallow Octain Twizzle.

Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 from the Hallow Holstein herd of Philip and Linda Jones, pictured with Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue

Result from some of the other classes included:

Holstein Friesian heifer born in 2022:

Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody exhibited by Steve and Maria McLoughlin; Cedarmore Handsome Pochontas exhibited by Padraic Greenan; Euro Sidekick Laurie exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Heifer born between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021:

Grangecon Batman Jenn exhibited by Anthony Kealy; Hallow Lambda Haniko Twizzle exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Laurelmore Silac Ghost exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes.

Grangecon Batman Jenn exhibited by Anthony Kealy

Image source: John Gill

Heifer born between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021:

Sprucegrove Some Chief Peggy exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins; Cherryblossom Unix Sue exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy; Sprucegrove Denver Della exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins.

Heifer calf born in 2020:

Euro Jordy Augustin exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Holstein Friesian Junior Dairy Champion:

Champion was Sprucegrove Some Chief Peggy exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins;

Reserve champion was Cherryblossom Unix Sue exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Honourable mention Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody exhibited by Steve and Maria McLoughlin.

Heifer in-milk born after January 1, 2020:

Hallow Octain Twizzle exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Hallow Diamondback Twizzle exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Knowlesmere Jones Crisp Amarok exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Hallow Octain Twizzle exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones

Image source: John Gill

Super €2,500 National Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk:

Bawnmore Pepper Almeric exhibited by John O’ Connor, she also won best udder and highest economic breeding index (EBI); Ballyclider Chris 387 exhibited by Peter Ging; Grangecon Doorman Paradise 1544 exhibited by Anthony Kealy.

Holstein Friesian cow in-milk calved twice:

Hallow Impression Nicol exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones; Logan Spacuses Sweet exhibited by John O’Connor; Hallow Sol Twizzle exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.

€2,500 National Livestock Show Senior Cow in-milk:

Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones, she also won best udder; Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039 exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott; Reary Primrose 396 exhibited Kevin Flynn, also won highest EBI.

Highest EBI Animal:

Reary Primrose 396 exhibited by Kevin Flynn won highest EBI class; Grangecon Batman exhibited by Jenn Anthony Kealy; Seanacourt S3462 Cinderella exhibited by Denis Donohoe.

Holstein Friesian Classes Confined

Heifer born in 2022:

Limetree Daisy 373 Red exhibited by Aisling Neville; Limetree Daisy 248 exhibited by Aisling Neville; Gageboro Polarstern Patti.

Limetree Daisy 373 Red exhibited by Aisling Neville

Image source: John Gill

Heifer born between July 1, 2021 and February 31, 2021:

Lynally Daisy 3521 exhibited by William Neville; Seanacourt S3462 Cinderella exhibited by Denis Donohue.

Lynally Daisy 3521 exhibited by William Neville

Image source: John Gill

Heifer born between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021:

Lemrac Montross Babs exhibited by Aisling Neville; Gageboro Polarstern Patti 2828 exhibited by Sean and Tommy Kelly; Ballyclider Chris 432 exhibited by Peter Ging.

Lemrac Montross Babs exhibited by Aisling Neville

Image source: John Gill

Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk:

Advertisement

Reary Norah 469 exhibited by Kevin Flynn; Ballycider Chris 387 exhibited by Peter Ging; Limetree Princess 16 exhibited by Aisling Neville.

Reary Norah 469 exhibited by Kevin Flynn

Image source: John Gill

Holstein Friesian cow in-milk calved twice:

Reary Primrose 396 exhibited by Kevin Flynn; Ballycider Una 227 exhibited by Peter Ging; Reary Bela 34 exhibited by Kevin Flynn.

Reary Primrose 396 exhibited by Kevin Flynn

Image source: John Gill

Dairy Shorthorn

Next up was the Dairy Shorthorn from Tullamore show, where the Dairy Shorthorn Champion was Ballytrain Teal 5th from the Ballytrain herd of James Lambe.

Dairy Shorthorn Champion:

Champion was Ballytrain Teal 5th from the Ballytrain herd exhibited by James Lambe;

Reserve champion was Ransboro Blossom 40th exhibited by the Carter Family;

Honourable mention went to Ransboro Queen Meave 30th exhibited by the Carter family.

Ballytrain Teal 5th from the Ballytrain herd of James Lambe’s, pictured with Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue

Some of the other results from the Dairy Shorthorn Classes are:

Heifer Born in 2022:

Ransboro Fairy Barrington Mary 4th exhibited by the Carter family; Ransboro Cressida 83rd exhibited by the Carter family; Kilrisk Fanny 8th exhibited by Kenny Smyth.

Heifer Born in 2021:

Ransboroxena 2nd exhibited by Kenny Smyth; Ransboro Queen Maeve 38th exhibited by the Carter Family; Ransboro Sabina 19th exhibited by the Carter Family.

Heifer In-calf:

Ransboro Fairy 15th exhibited by the Carter Family; Ransboroxena 2nd exhibited by Kenny Smyth; Ransboro Queen Maeve 38th exhibited by the Carter Family.

Heifer In-milk:

Ransboro Barrington Mary 22nd exhibited by the Carter Family; Ransboro Sabina 18th exhibited by Peter Redmond.

Junior cow:

Ransboro Madam exhibited by the Carter family; Ballytrain Bloom 32nd exhibited by James Lambe; Ballytrain Daisy 7th exhibited by James Lambe.

Senior cow:

Ballytrain Teal 5th exhibited by James Lambe; Ransboro Blossom 40th exhibited by the Carter Family; Ransboro Sabin 4th exhibited by the Carter Family.

Group of three:

Ballytrain Teal 5th exhibited by James Lambe; Ransboro Sabin 4th exhibited by the Carter Family; Nejay Erin 9th exhibited by the Carter Family.

Jersey

The Jersey show results came next. Here, the Jersey Champion was awarded to Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Jersey Champion:

Champion was Euro Joel Prance exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve champion was Turlough Miss Daisy 7th exhibited by the Collins family;

Honourable mention went to Moorshill Engineer Belle exhibited by Pat Ahern.

Euro Joel Prance exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin,

Image source: John Gill

Some of the other results from the Jersey Classes are:

Heifer calf born in 2022:

Rathard Kasey exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes; Limetree Goldie 468 exhibited by Aisling Neville; Moorshill Lemonhead Belle exhibited by Pat Ahern.

Rathard Kasey exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes

Image source: John Gill

Maiden or in-calf heifer:

Greenlea Chrome Marble exhibited by Hannah Greenan; Clonocey Joel Fay exhibited by John Tarpey; Limetree Goldie 217 exhibited by Aisling Neville.

Heifer in-milk:

Moorshill Engineer Belle exhibited by Pat Ahern; Moorshill Veronica exhibited by Pat Ahern.

Cow in-milk:

Euro Joel Prance exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin; Turlough Miss Daisy 7th exhibited by the Collins family.

Best pair cows and heifer: