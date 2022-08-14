The Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show is underway today, Sunday, August 8, at the showgrounds in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly.

Judging for the commercial and pedigree cattle classes got underway at 10:00am sharp and organisers say “record numbers” of livestock have been entered in this year’s competitions.

There are over 200 classes in the pedigree cattle section and 28 classes in the commercial beef breed section.

The National Show for the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental breed societies will take place at today’s event.

The commercial cattle section is one of the largest sections in the show. With over 280 entries, organisers have said “it is the largest gathering of commercial cattle assembled for a one-day show in Europe in 2022”.

Exhibitors in the commercial cattle section are competing for a prize fund of €20,000.

Speaking to Agriland at the show, Tullamore Show’s vice chairperson and PRO Brenda Kiernan said: “We have a tremendous crowd at today’s event and the people are still flocking in. We are so happy to be back here. 2019 was our last show and we have worked very hard to get the show back here today.” Pictured: L-R: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue; Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett; Tullamore Show’s vice chairperson and PRO Brenda Kiernan and Minister of State at DAFM with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development , Martin Heydon

“We have a record number of entries. It’s a credit to the contestants. People had got out of the habit of showing cattle during Covid-19 and livestock had to be retrained for the show.”

“We have so much going on we have record entries of sheep and there are all sorts of rare breeds on display also.”

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, Michael Dolan, head of the commercial cattle section said “It’s great to be able to welcome people back to the show both inside and outside the show ring.”

The commercial cattle schedule features a total of 26 classes including:

13 calf classes;

11 senior cattle classes;

Two young handler classes.

The calf classes consist of seven breed classes and six weight classes.

One of the highlight competitions in this section will be Kepak beef factory animal of the future calf championship.

The senior cattle classes include three bullock classes, five heifer classes and two bullock and heifer combined classes.

Highlights in this section include:

The Moyvalley Meats €2,000 factory bullock championship;

The Dawn Meats €2,000 factory heifer championship;

The €1,000 Liffey Meats best Angus beef animal;

Best Charolais cross heifer and bullock class.

Stay tuned to Agriland for results and updates from the Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show.