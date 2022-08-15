Met Éireann has issued a further Status Orange thunderstorm warning for the southern half of the country.

The warning came into effect at 9:00a.m this morning (Monday, August 15) and will remain in place until 10:00p.m tonight.

The warning is in place for all of Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

Thunderstorm activity is expected in the areas under the warning. However, due to the sporadic nature of the development, not all areas will be affected, according to Met Éireann.

Heavy downpours of rain and hail will also occur in places. There will be flooding where heavy downpours occur.

The warning replaces two earlier warnings: one for the whole country which expired at 9:00a.m this morning; and one for Munster and southeast Leinster which was due to expire at 4:00p.m this afternoon.

The northern half of the country will see fresher and drier weather, with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells.

Highest temperatures today will return closer to average this week compared to last week, ranging from 15° to 17° in the north and west and between 18° and 23° elsewhere. Light to moderate northerly winds will increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

Showers will gradually die out in the south tonight to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 14°, remaining warmest near the east coast. Moderate northerly breezes will be fresh at times near northward facing coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16) will see cooler and quite cloudy weather, with scattered light showers, though many areas will have a dry day. Highest temperatures should range from 15° to 19°, mildest in the south. It will be breezy at times with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

Showers will die out early tomorrow night, leaving a dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 12° in light to moderate northerly breezes.