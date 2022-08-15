The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has said that the protection of water quality is “essential” for all famers ahead of propsoed reductions to the nitrates derogation in January 2024.

Speaking to Agriland at the Tullamore Show yesterday (August 15), the minister highlighted that the European Union (EU) is looking to see an improvement in water quality and that the nitrates derogation is a central part of that.

“The protection of water quality has to be essential and central to all farm operations.

“This is particularly the case with the nitrates and those farms that avail of the nitrates derogation because of the increased usage.

“What is very clear is the attention to detail and the actual effort that farmers on derogation farms actually put into managing their nutrients.

“The understanding and level of education which has come with availing of the nitrates derogation is something we want to continue and to support farmers with but what is really important is that we do see an improvement in water quality.

“Ultimately that’s what the European Union is looking to see and that’s what is central to us with the derogation.”

Emissions target reduction a ‘stretch’

Speaking about the confirmed 25% reduction in emissions for the agricultural sector by 2030, the minister said that he believes for every sector of the economy the targets are “challenging and a stretch”.

The minister added that the key message he has for farmers is that they focus on continuing that journey to reducing emissions.

He said:

“The really important thing now is as we have set the target is that we double down on the work to achieve those reductions and adopting different approaches to see emissions reduced.

“Farmers will continue to play their part in reducing emissions and our objective is to support them in that.”