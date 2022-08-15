Further weather-related outages can be expected in the southern end of the country, where extended Met Éireann thunderstorm warnings are in place, according to the ESB.

Its crews are currently working to restore power to hundreds of properties across the country.

Lightning strikes associated with Met Éireann’s orange thunderstorm warning caused a number of faults on the electricity network over the weekend, and early this morning (Monday, August 15).

The largest outage was in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny where 5,000 customers lost power at 5:00a.m this morning but power was fully restored by 6:30a.m, according to an ESB spokesperson.

Status orange alert

A status orange thunderstorm warning for Ireland was in place until 9:00a.m this morning (Monday, August 15). From that time, another status orange thunderstorm warning came into effect, and expected to last until 4:00p.m this afternoon for Munster and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

Elsewhere across the south, midlands and west, smaller pockets of customers have been impacted, and ESB crews have been “mobilising rapidly to restore power quickly and safely”.

“With an extended Met Éireann thunderstorm warning in place for the southern half of the country, further weather-related outages can be expected and we will continue to closely monitor the situation and respond as required.”

Real-time updates are available on ESB’s ‘powercheck’ website, which shows clusters of faults, planned interruptions, and faults restored.

Customers are encouraged to check this resource for information relating to outages in their areas.