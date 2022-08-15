The factory price of prime cattle remains in a firm position this week, however a significant variation can be seen in prices quoted for all grades of cows.

Weekly factory cattle throughput remains strong, with supplies increasing over the past few weeks. However, processors in some regions of the country are under a little more pressure than others to secure supplies and are having to pay more in some cases.

The recent prolonged dry spell has reduced grass availability in many parts of the country and is resulting in more farmers moving out their finished cattle as they come fit. Rain in many parts of the country overnight will be a welcome sight to many livestock farmers.

Bullocks are generally being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid and heifers are making 5-10c/kg more than this, depending on the processor.

That would leave an R-3 grade in-spec steer coming into €5/kg at most processing sites, plus any breed bonuses where relevant.

In the week ending August 7, the weighted average price including VAT paid for R+, R= and R- cows (across all fat scores) was €4.88, €4.80 and €4.78/kg respectively, according to Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures.

This week, quotes for R-grade cows are generally at €4.70/kg, however more is likely available for regular suppliers of quality cows.

U-grade cows are being quoted at €4.80/kg. Meanwhile, O and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.40 and €4.50/kg respectively.

Some processors are putting forward low-ball quotes that are up to 20c/kg behind these prices for cows, but are likely paying more to secure any significant number of cows.

Under-24-month bulls seem to be trading at €4.80/kg for R-grades across the board, with some processors able to give a little more. A flat price of €4.90/kg is being quoted for U-grade bulls, while €4.60-€4.70/kg is on offer for O-grade bulls and €4.50/kg for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80/kg on the grid.