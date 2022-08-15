The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show took place on Sunday (August 14) and according to the show’s organisers “over 60,000 people were in attendance”.

Judging in the pedigree and commercial cattle section got underway at 10:00a.m sharp and both the crowds of people and cattle alike basked in the August sunshine at the showgrounds in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly.

The livestock judges tapped forward the winners of approximately 230 classes in the pedigree and commercial cattle sections of the show and by 4:30p.m all of the classes had been judged.

The overall breed and category champions were then invited to the parade ring for the Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions Medal Presentation.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, presented the winners with their awards.

Simmental, Charolais and Aubrac Garrett and Lyndsey Behan, Ballyfin, Co. Laois with the Champion Simmental are presented with their awards by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue; Tullamore Show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald; and chairperson Joe Molloy. Image source: Alf Harvey Garrett Behan, Ballyfin, Co. Laois with the Reserve Champion Simmental. Image source Alf Harvey Ernest Mackey, Donard, Co. Wicklow with his Champion Aubrac. Image source: Alf Harvey Leo Dooley and Brigid Barron, Carlow with their Reserve Champion Aubrac. Image source: Alf Harvey The Champion Charolais owned by Martin Ryan from Thurles and shown by Clodgh Ryan. Image source: Alf Harvey Niall Maguire and Simone McFall, Co. Leitrim with the Reserve Champion Charolais. Image source: Alf Harvey

The Charolais, Hereford, Simmental and Limousin breed society’s hosted their respective national breed shows at the event yesterday, all of which saw intense competition in the classes.

Hereford, Blonde D’Aquitaine, Beef Shorthorn Irish Moiled Brian Duignan, Cavan with his Champion Hereford. Image source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Hereford owned and shown by Neil Twomey and Fiona Lynam from Cork. Picture: Alf Harvey Michael and Michael Creed from Macroom, Co. Cork with their Champion Blonde D’Aquitaine. Image source: Alf Harvey Willie Fitzpatrick and Paddy Fitzpatrick from Donaghmore, Co. Laois with their Reserve Champion Blonde D’Aquitaine. Image source: Alf Harvey The Champion Shorthorn owned by Noel and Lisa Dowd, Co. Galway and shown by Derek and Lisa Maxwell. Image source: Alf Harvey Tommy Staunton, Kinvara, Co. Galway with his Reserve Champion Shorthorn. Image source: Alf Harvey The Champion Irish Moiled owned by Joe and Shane Boyce, Co. Limerick and shown by Shane Boyce. Image source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Irish Moiled owned and shown by James and Ciara White, Co. Wexford. Image source: Alf Harvey

One of the most impressive statistics from the livestock show was the performance of Garrett Behan’s Clonagh Herd which took home a grand total of 26 rosettes from the 18 cattle which the award winning-herd had turned out at the show.

Saler, Parthenaise and Belgian Blue The Champion Saler owned by Niall Hunt , Co. Sligo and shown by Ailish MacMillan.Image source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Saler owned and shown by Niall Hunt, Co. Sligo. Image source: Alf Harvey The Junior Saler Champion owned and shown by Declan Bell from Ennis, Co. Clare. Image source: Alf Harvey The Champion Parthenaise owned and shown by Liam Fitzgerald from Mallow. Image source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Belgian Blue Champion owned by James McNally, Longford and shown by Fergal Manning. Image source: Alf Harvey The Belgian Blue Champion owned by Joe Davis, Co. Galway and shown by Gillian and Declan Davis. Image source: Alf Harvey

In the Saler classes, Niall Hunt from Co. Sligo won both the champion and reserve champion while Co. Clare breeder Declan Bell took home the award for the junior Saler Champion.

In the Limousin section, Co. Wicklow man Kelley Stephenson’s impressive looking heifer was awarded champion Limousin of the show. Oldcastle man, William Smith took the reserve award in this category.

Limousin and commercial The Champion Limousin owned by Kelly Stephenson from Wicklow and shown by PJ McGrath. Image source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Limousin owned and shown by William Smith from Oldcastle, Co. Meath.Image source: Alf Harvey The Senior Commercial Champion owned by Shane and Joanne Giltinane, Co. Limerick with handler James Kelly. Image source: Alf Harvey Senior Commercial Reserve Champion owned and shown by Brian Green, Co. Donegal. Image source: Alf Harvey Junior Commercial Champion owned and shown by Pierce McNamee, Co. Donegal. Image source: Alf Harvey Reserve Commercial Calf Champion owned by Shane and Joanne Giltinane, Co. Limerick. Image source: Alf Harvey

No stranger to the show ring, John McEnroe’s Liss Angus Herd won the award for the champion Angus at the show.

Taking senior female, overall female and supreme championship was the stalwart cow, Liss Kim S641. This rising six-year-old cow is no stranger to the Blue Ball site having placed first in the junior cow class and taken the reserve senior title at the last Tullamore Show back in 2019.

Adding to this, she secured the junior championship at the 2018 show as an in-calf heifer.

Co. Clare livestock breeders Enda and Adam Kearney took home the reserve Angus champion award.

Angus The Champion Angus owned by John and Sean McEnroe from Oldcastle, Co. Meath and shown by Sean McEnroe. Image source: Alf Harvey Reserve Champion Angus owned and shown by Enda and Adam Kearney, Co. Clare. Image source: Alf Harvey

Finally, in the dairy section, Gorey, Co. Wexford breeders Philip and Linda Jones took home the Dairy Holstein Friesian Champion, while Monaghan man, James Lambe won the Dairy Shorthorn Champion award.

Dairy The Reserve Jersey Champion presented by the Collins family. Image source: Alf Harvey Dairy Holstein Friesian Champion owned by Philip and Linda Jones and shown by Will Jones from Gorey, Co. Wexford. Image source: Alf Harvey Dairy Shorthorn Champion owned and shown by James Lambe from Monaghan. Image source: Alf Harvey

Stay tuned to Agriland for further results from the Tullamore Show.