Garrett and Lyndsey Behan from Ballyfin, Co. Laois with the Champion Simmental. Image source: Alf Harvey
The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show took place on Sunday (August 14) and according to the show’s organisers “over 60,000 people were in attendance”.
Judging in the pedigree and commercial cattle section got underway at 10:00a.m sharp and both the crowds of people and cattle alike basked in the August sunshine at the showgrounds in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly.
The livestock judges tapped forward the winners of approximately 230 classes in the pedigree and commercial cattle sections of the show and by 4:30p.m all of the classes had been judged.
The overall breed and category champions were then invited to the parade ring for the Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions Medal Presentation.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, presented the winners with their awards.
Simmental, Charolais and Aubrac
The Charolais, Hereford, Simmental and Limousin breed society’s hosted their respective national breed shows at the event yesterday, all of which saw intense competition in the classes.
One of the most impressive statistics from the livestock show was the performance of Garrett Behan’s Clonagh Herd which took home a grand total of 26 rosettes from the 18 cattle which the award winning-herd had turned out at the show.
Saler, Parthenaise and Belgian Blue
In the Saler classes, Niall Hunt from Co. Sligo won both the champion and reserve champion while Co. Clare breeder Declan Bell took home the award for the junior Saler Champion.
Advertisement
In the Limousin section, Co. Wicklow man Kelley Stephenson’s impressive looking heifer was awarded champion Limousin of the show. Oldcastle man, William Smith took the reserve award in this category.
Limousin and commercial
No stranger to the show ring, John McEnroe’s Liss Angus Herd won the award for the champion Angus at the show.
Taking senior female, overall female and supreme championship was the stalwart cow, Liss Kim S641. This rising six-year-old cow is no stranger to the Blue Ball site having placed first in the junior cow class and taken the reserve senior title at the last Tullamore Show back in 2019.
Adding to this, she secured the junior championship at the 2018 show as an in-calf heifer.
Co. Clare livestock breeders Enda and Adam Kearney took home the reserve Angus champion award.
Angus
Finally, in the dairy section, Gorey, Co. Wexford breeders Philip and Linda Jones took home the Dairy Holstein Friesian Champion, while Monaghan man, James Lambe won the Dairy Shorthorn Champion award.
Dairy
Stay tuned to Agriland for further results from the Tullamore Show.