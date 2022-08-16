The new Bord na Móna Cloncreen Wind Farm has started supplying renewable electricity to the Irish grid, the company has said.

The 75MW installation, in Cloncreen, Co. Offaly, is capable of providing 55,000 homes with renewable energy per annum, according to Bord na Móna.

The development of the wind farm involved an investment from the company of over €100 million.

It is hoped that the development will make a “significant contribution” to achieving the emissions reduction target in the energy sector of 80% by 2030.

Bord na Móna received planning permission in 2017 for the 21-turbine wind farm located on its peatlands in east Co. Offaly. The construction of the wind farm started in summer 2020.

The company’s landholding at Cloncreen extends to approximately 960ha, of which the wind farm occupies 4% of the site area.

The local area will also see associated developments including 20km of walkways and cycleway through the peatland site and an outdoor gym.

The company said it engaged with the local community throughout the project, which it said will “also provide a significant community benefit fund”.

The wind farm will be fully operational before the coming winter season as the commissioning and testing programme is complete.

Tom Donnellan, the company’s chief executive, said: “Bord na Móna values its role in developing green, sustainable energy sources to assist with Ireland’s commitment- as part of the Climate Action Plan – to achieve 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

“We are developing wind, solar, hydrogen, biomass, biogas and other sources of renewable energy to help ensure Ireland has a secure, stable supply of clean energy.”

John Reilly, Bord na Móna’s head of renewable energy, said: “In helping deliver a state-of-the-art project at Cloncreen, it is a testament to these local suppliers and contractors to have continued to deliver their supplies and services despite these challenging times.

“The Cloncreen Wind Farm Project Team would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and the entire Bord na Móna team for making this happen,” Reilly added.