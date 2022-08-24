Seven adventure cyclists taking on the challenge of the sixth Ultra Cycle to raise vital funds for charity are on track to pass through Belfast.

The cyclists left Derry city at 07:00a.m. this morning (Wednesday, August 24), where they started their four-day Ancient East cycle with the aim of raising €50,000 for three charities.

Having raised over €19,000 so far, the group has now passed Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim without any major delays and accompanied by beautiful sunshine.

To support this year’s charities, mental health charity Turn2Me; the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation; and Hooves4Hospice, donations can be made here.

Enjoying beautiful coastal views, the Ultra Cycle group had reached Glenarm after several challenging, steep climbs outside Cushendun, 125km into their 1,100km journey.

Main sponsors of the Ultra Cycle once again this year are Agriland Media, Lely and Efficient Farm Solutions.

The group led by agri-business owner and part-time farmer, Alan Heaney is bound to reach Kinsale, Co. Cork on Saturday, August 27, after cycling along the whole east coastline.

Day 1

The group took off from Derry city at around 07:00a.m. this morning heading through Limavady, Port Steward and Ballycastle, after they had passed Downhill beach after just over one hour.

Ultra cyclists alongside Heaney are: Gerry “Boots”; Brendan Barrett; Ronan Bourke; Vinny Gavin; Jonathon Very; and Niall McGauran. Seven ultra cyclists before taking off in Derry this morning. Image source: The Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

The first stop of the cycle, a well-deserved coffee break in Portrush around 10:00a.m., allowed the cyclists to rest their legs, before intense climbing was needed heading into Cushendun at around 12:30p.m.

Just one hour later the group of ambitious cyclists headed for Carnlough, while being followed by a support vehicle to ensure safety along the intense 1,100km journey. The group taking a first break in Portrush this morning. Image source: The Ultra Cyclists, Facebook

All cyclists, particularly farmers and members of the agri-industry, are invited to join the group for an “Agri Day” on Friday, August 26, and cycle a 65km leg or the full 265km stage from Sandymount strand to Duncannon beach, Co. Waterford.