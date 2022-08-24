The Baileys cow competition made its long-awaited return today (Wednesday, August 24), with the champion cow coming from Hilltara Holsteins from Co. Down.

The Virginia Show returned after a two-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and one of the big attractions of the show today was the Baileys cow competition.

Baileys cow

The competition is regarded as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing top stock from Co. Down to Co. Cork.

The competition took place in 2019 when it was won by Co. Dublin breeders Cyril and John Dowling with their entry Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw.

This years Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition had entrants competing for a share of a €10,000 prize pot.

The top place of Overall Champion attracts a €2,500 prize; followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively. Judge David Booth inspecting Heifer in Milk entries

Champion cow

This year’s Baileys champion cow prize was won by Co. Down breeders Sam and John McCormick with his entry Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89, selected by judge David Booth from Feizor Holsteins.

This second calved cow sired by Our-Favourite Undenied and by Hilltara Doorman Apple 2 dam came out on top. Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89

David Booth gave the Reserve Champion title to Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1191 EX90 from Co. Wexford breeders Philip and Linda Jones from Hallow Holstein.

Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1191 is a fourth calver sired by Maple Downs IG W Atwood and her dam is Hallow Advent Twizzle EX96.

Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1191 EX90

Honourable Mention was given to Baldonnel Brady Hailey from Co. Dublin breeder John Dowling.

She is the daughter of 2016 champion Baldonnel Fever Hailey EX91 and is sired by Butz-Bulter Atwood Brady. Winning line up

Junior cow

This year’s Junior cow prize was won by Co. Down breeders Sam and John McCormick with entry Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89 – she went on to win overall Baileys Champion.

Reserve Champion went to Hallow Impression Nicol VG88 from Philip and Linda Jones Hallow Holstein herd.

Honourable mention went to Co. Louth pair Tom Kelly and Alan Dorian for their entry, Monamore Diamond Barbie VG89.

Heifer in-milk

This year’s heifer in-milk title went to Co. Louth breeder Paul Flanagan with his entry Tubbertoby Unix Minutemaid. Tubbertoby Unix Minutemaid

Reserve champion went to Co. Down to Sam and John McCormick Hilltara Doorman Maude 21 VG87.

Honourable mention went to Philip and Linda Jones from Co. Wexford with their entry Hallow Octain Twizzle.

Other awards

The award for Best economic breeding index (EBI) went to Monamore Armours Darlene EX92 from Co. Louth breeders Tom and James Kelly.

The Best protein award went to Nohl-Hilaz-Vray IMP EX92 from Co. Wicklow breeder Victor Jackson.