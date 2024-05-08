Medicines for dogs and horses have been seized by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Belfast.

In a statement today (Wednesday, May 8), the government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced that a package containing non-UK veterinary medicines was identified by a courier company based at a depot in Belfast.

The package arrived from Australia destined for a residential address in Belfast, but was detained and subsequently seized by an inspector from DAERA.

It contained five 20ml adenosine monophosphate injections (AMP) for horses and dogs.

This medicine was intended for use in horses and dogs and is not authorised for use in Great Britain or Northern Ireland, and was not accompanied by any relevant certification to permit importation.

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013. Image source: Gov.uk

Meanwhile, a package containing animal supplements was identified by a courier company based at a depot in Portadown, Co. Armagh.

The package arrived from the USA destined for a residential address in Newry.

The following product was detained and subsequently seized by an inspector from DAERA: One sample size packet Pet Health Solutions Joint Max Triple Strength soft chews for dogs.

This product was intended for use in dogs and indicated for the treatment or prevention of arthritis.

The product labelling is not compliant with the requirements of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations as it presents the product as a medicine.

The product was seized under Regulation 25 (importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

Medicines seized in Belfast

A package containing non-UK veterinary medicines was identified by Border Force in Belfast, the government of the UK announced today.

The package arrived from Bulgaria destined for a residential address in Co. Tyrone.

The following product was detained and subsequently seized by an inspector from DAERA: 20 x packets of 30 tablets (total 600 tablets) of Biheldon Tablets

This medicine was intended for use in dogs and cats and is not authorised for use in GB or NI and was not accompanied by any relevant certification to permit importation.

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.