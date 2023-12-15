The “largest seizure” of suspected Class A drugs in Northern Ireland has been found by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) hidden within boxes containing frozen meat products.

The PSNI said the suspected cocaine was seized by Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team officers during a routine patrol in South Armagh on Monday evening, December 11.

The drugs were uncovered after officers had stopped a “suspicious lorry” in the Jonesborough area. Source: PSNI

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent, Norman Haslett, said: “A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products, worth an estimated street value of £10 million.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences.”

According to Superintendent Haslett the man has been released on police bail to allow “for further enquiries as the investigation continues”.

The superintendent believes that “the sophistication of the concealment method and sheer quantity of the drugs gives an indication of the scale of criminality involved”.

He added: “I believe that this significant quantity of drugs would have been distributed and sold in local communities across Northern Ireland bringing untold harm.

“Organised crime groups involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people’s lives.”

.A “robust investigation” is now underway by the PSNI Organised Crime Branch following the seizure of the drugs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill has also appealed for anyone who may have information in relation to the vehicle where the drugs were found to contact the PSNI.

“The investigation is at an early stage and we making a specific appeal to anyone who noticed a maroon-coloured Iveco Eurocargo lorry with the registration number LK08 LHO travelling within the South Armagh area, particularly in the wider Jonesborough and Keady areas to make contact with police.

“Please review any dash-cam or CCTV footage that you think you may have of this vehicle – this information could help our investigation greatly,” he added.

According to the PSNI, under Operation Dealbreaker, “it is actively committed to removing drugs from streets”.

“We will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade,” it added.