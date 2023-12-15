The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information following a “worrying” third report of stolen sheep in Co. Antrim in recent weeks.

A report was made yesterday (Thursday, December 14) about sheep stolen from land in the Kilraughts Road area of Ballymoney.

The owner reported seeing the sheep last on Friday, December 8.

Superintendent Roberts said: “Following the report made yesterday, it is understood that the sheep were last seen by the owner last Friday, December 8.

“This is now the third report we have received in a matter of weeks, in relation to sheep being stolen from farmland in the district.

“The reports are not of just one or two sheep being taken, but a significant number each time, which is very worrying for the local farmers involved and wider rural communities.

“When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the catch on the gate that leads into the field had been broken, enabling entry and the release of flock.”

Roberts said this is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep, and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

The PSNI urged anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area in the last couple of days or weeks to contact local officers on the non emergency number 101 quoting reference 1002 of December 14.

“Police are continuing to investigate however If you have spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers in the area, please do get in touch, as this will greatly assist police,” Roberts said.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop rural crime.”