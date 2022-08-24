The Virginia Show has gotten underway today (Wednesday, August 24) at the Virginia showgrounds for the 79th time after a two-year absence.

Like many agricultural shows, it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the show take a two year hiatus due to public health restrictions.

Virginia show

The show contains over 500 classes, including the notable Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition, which will take place for the 37th time at this year’s show.

The Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition will see top breeders from across the island of Ireland compete for the named title. The competition is regarded by many as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing top stock from around the country.

This year competition is being judged by David Booth of Feizor Holsteins in North Yorkshire in the UK.

The last time the Baileys cow competition took place it was won by Co. Dublin breeders Cyril and John Dowling with his entry Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw. 2019 winner Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw

Final preparations are underway for this year’s Baileys cow competition at the Virginia Show today (see gallery below). Final preparation is being made to competitors in Baileys cow, Junior cow and Heifer in-milk competitions

Beef Classes

Besides the Baileys cow competition, there are also horse, sheep and beef classes at this year’s Virginia Show.

Some of the main beef classes include:

The 31st Liffey Meats €2,000 Champion Beef Bullock;

Carnaross Mart €5,000 Champion Male/Female weanling Champions of the Show;

Clerkins Virginia Veterinary Practice Charolais classes;

North Eastern Charolais Club Championships;

North Eastern Club Simmental Championship;

The Lisgrey House Restaurant Commercial Champion;

Univet Ireland Ltd. and Virginia Show Commercial Heifer Championship;

Novice and Young Stockperson (beef, sheep and dairy).

Beef cattle being prepared for some of the classes at the Virginia Show

Horse and sheep judging is also taking place at the show.