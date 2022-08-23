The 79th annual Virginia Show will get underway tomorrow (Wednesday, August 24) and according to the Virginia Show Society, it’s set to be “a fun-filled day for all the family”.

The show will take place at the Virginia Show Centre Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan and the 2022 event marks the first time the event has taken place since August 2019. Like many other agricultural shows, it had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show contains a wide range of show classes, including the notable Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition, which will take place for the 37th time at this year’s show.

The Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition will see top breeders from across the island of Ireland compete for the named title.

The competition is regarded by many as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing top stock from around the country. Owen Brodie, president of the Virginia Show committee

David Booth of Feizor Holsteins in North Yorkshire in the UK will be judging this year’s Baileys Cow entries.

In 2019 the title was awarded to ‘Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw’, owned by Cyril and John Dowling.

This years’ show will feature over 470 classes as well as food markets, children’s amusements, trade stands, demonstrations and many other attractions.

Some of the main beef classes will include:

The 31st Liffey Meats €2,000 Champion Beef Bullock;

Carnaross Mart €5,000 Champion Male/Female weanling Champions of the Show;

Clerkins Virginia Veterinary Practice Charolais classes;

North Eastern Charolais Club Championships;

North Eastern Club Simmental Championship;

The Lisgrey House Restaurant Commercial Champion;

Univet Ireland Ltd. and Virginia Show Commercial Heifer Championship;

Novice and Young Stockperson (beef, sheep and dairy).



Some of the main dairy classes will include:

The 37th Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow in association with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Limited;

Glanbia Virginia, as well as being associated with the Diageo Baileys Cow, are sponsoring the €700 Friesian In-calf-Heifer;

The Lakeland Dairies Champion of the Show;

The A.W. Ennis Interbreed Champion of the Show;

There are also many other dairy and beef classes for all cattle. These include Holstein Friesians, crossbreds, commercials and continentals, as well as Shorthorns; Herefords; Aberdeen Angus; Charolais; Limousin; Simmental; and Belgian Blues.

There will also be strong competition for sheep classes including the Paddy Keoghan Perpetual Memorial Cup for pedigrees and the Hugh Faulkner Cup for crossbreds, as well as classes for Suffolk, Texel, Charolais, and Vendeen breeds.

There will also be classes for brood mares, light and coloured horses, ridden hunter and cob, heavy horses, as well as classes for palomino horses, donkeys and ponies.

There are also classes for goats and poultry, as well as farm produce.