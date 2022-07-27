“A balanced cow with strength” is what the judge of the 2022 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition will be looking for.

It has been officially confirmed today (Wednesday, July 27) that David Booth of Feizor Holsteins in North Yorkshire in the UK will be judging this year’s entries.

The appointment marks Booth’s first role of this kind at an Irish show.

“This competition is renowned for its exceptional quality, so it is an immense privilege for me to perform the role of judge,” he said.

A fourth-generation farmer, Booth has judged at a large number of shows throughout the UK, including, the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show in 2014; Balmoral Show in 2017; and the Royal Welsh Show in 2018.

The Booth family farm is home to 1,000 breeding sheep and 120 Holsteins; the highly acclaimed herd was awarded Master Breeder status in 2017. John Dowling, Co. Dublin owner of the 2019 Diageo Baileys Champion, Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw EX94

The finale of the prestigious Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition, which has a total prize fund of €10,000, will take place at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan on August 24.

European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness has also been confirmed as guest of honour at the event.

She will be joined by chair of Glanbia Ireland, John Murphy and Robert Murphy, head of Baileys Operations on the island of Ireland, to present the €2,500 cheque and the Virginia Milk Products Cup to the breeder of the overall champion cow.

The top prize is followed by €1,000 and €500 for reserve champion and honourable mention respectively.

The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700, with the winner taking home €500. The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €750 in total.

There will also be special awards for Best Economic Breeding Index (EBI) and Best Protein.

Commenting ahead of the event, Robert Murphy said:

“Every year, roughly 200 million litres of fresh local milk, from 41,000 cows is processed in Virginia by our cream supply partner Glanbia Ireland to produce the cream used in the production of Baileys.

“We are therefore delighted to be back with Glanbia Ireland at the Virginia Show again to celebrate our collaboration,” he said.

Entries for this year’s competition close on August 12, and judging commences at 3.15p.m on August 24.