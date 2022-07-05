The Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition has been officially launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon.

The competition will see top breeders from across the island of Ireland compete for the named title.

The competition is regarded as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing top stock from around the country.

In 2019 the title was won by ‘Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw’ – owned by Cyril and John Dowling.

The 2022 show will take place on August 24, at the Virginia Show Centre Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

Baileys Champion Dairy cow

The Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition will see entrants competing for a share of a €10,000 prize pot.

The top place of Overall Champion attracts a €2,500 prize; followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively.

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories including Junior Cows in their second lactation.

The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €750 in total. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700 with 1st place worth €500.

Now recognised as a measure that helps breed a more profitable dairy cow and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions an award for best economic breeding index (EBI) recognises efficiency and sustainability.

An award for Best Protein emphasises the most profitable factors for both breeding dairy herd replacements and milk production.

Welcomed return

Speaking at the launch of the event at Diageo Baileys in north west Dublin, Minister Heydon said: “This competition helps shine a light on Ireland’s reputation as a world leader in grass-fed dairy production.

“It is an endorsement of the ever-improving breeding practices undertaken by farmers across the country that go hand in hand with sustainable milk production.

“The global success of Baileys, underpinned by the long-standing partnership between the competition sponsors, Diageo Ireland and Glanbia Ireland, is an outstanding example of the industry collaboration that has been a hallmark of our export orientated agri-food sector.”