Carbery Group has claimed top honours in several categories at the annual International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

The awards, which took place at the Staffordshire County Showground in the UK, are the world’s leading platform to champion world-class producers.

Now in their 125th year, the awards attracted over 5,500 entries from across the globe.

Judges awarded west Cork-based cheese and ingredients producer Carbery six gold medals, three silvers and one bronze. Class Product Result Mature Cheddar Carbery Cracker White Gold Extra Mature Cheddar Extra Mature White Cheddar Gold Half Fat Cheese Cheese Extra 14+ Gold Cheese with health benefits Carbery Lactose Free Gold Vegetarian Cheese Extra Mature White Cheddar Gold Vintage Cheddar Vintage White Cheddar Gold Half Fat Cheese Cheese Extra 14+ Silver Best Irish Cheese Carbery Cracker White Silver Vintage Cheddar Vintage White Cheddar Silver Mature Cheddar Mature White Cheddar Bronze Cheese with Savoury additives Red Cheddar with Chilli Very Highly Commended

Commenting on the results, commercial director with Carbery, Barry Fitzsimons, said:

“We are delighted to have achieved 11 awards across a broad range of our products at this year’s awards.

“We have focused our efforts on building a portfolio of high value-added cheese, and delivering high quality products for our customers, and it’s gratifying to see our work pay off here,” he added.

Cheese-grader with the company, Seamus Corkery explained that the expertise of the company’s production team is renowned.

“To achieve these accolades, especially while the whole team worked to also manage a huge expansion project across the Ballineen site, is testament to the commitment and dedication that our team have shown across the last few years,” he outlined.

Carbery Group is owned by four Irish co-operatives, Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, and employs almost 900 people, with 1,215 local farmer suppliers.

The company operates from 10 locations including Ireland, the UK, the USA, Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Thailand and supplies more than 50 countries worldwide.

Last year, Carbery produced over 64,000 tonnes of cheese from its facility in west Cork, which recently underwent an €80 million expansion.



