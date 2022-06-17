Carbery Group has confirmed an increase in its milk price for supplies in the month of May, as the general growth in prices paid to suppliers continues.

In a statement this morning (Friday, June 17), the group said that its price for May milk will increase by 2c/L.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for last month’s milk supplies of 53c/L, including VAT and a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

In the statement, a spokesperson for Carbery commented that milk price is increasing in line with strong performances of dairy markets, particularly in cheese.

The latest milk price announcement follows the trend of increasing prices to suppliers among all processors over the last number of months.

Yesterday, Dairygold announced that it is increasing its price paid for milk supplied during May.

The quoted Dairygold milk price for last month is up by 2.5c/L to 53c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

The processor said that this milk price equates to an average May farmgate price of 57.2c/L, based on average May milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

On Monday, Lakeland confirmed its price, increasing it by 2c/L in the Republic of Ireland and 1.5p/L in Northern Ireland (to 52.10c/L and 41.5p/L respectively).

It was also announced that Lakeland suppliers on fixed milk price contracts will receive a supplementary payment of 8c/L.

Glanbia and Kerry Group both announced their prices last week, with the former confirming a price of 52.08c/L.

The Glanbia price consists of: a base price of 46.58c/L; an increase in its Agri-Input Support Payment to 5c/L; and its Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L.

Kerry Group, meanwhile, will pay a base price of 51.5c/L, an increase of 2c/L.