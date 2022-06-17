The weekend weather will see a rise in temperatures according to Met Éireann with temperatures set to exceed 20° today (Friday, June 17).

Met Éireann has forecasted a mostly dry weekend with isolated showers across the country mixed with dry spells.

Today’s forecast sees a dry and sunny to start across south Leinster and south Munster.

Cloudier and cooler conditions are present elsewhere with persistent rain over the north and west which will travel southeastwards through the day.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 19° generally, and reaching 20° to 24° in the south and southeast in the early part of the day with moderate westerly winds.

Lowest temperatures of 9° to 10° in a light northwesterly wind.

Weekend weather

Saturday will bring cloudy conditions through much of the day in the southeast with sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers mostly in the northwest.

Highest temperatures of 13° to 16° are to be expected in a moderate north to northwest wind.

The mixed weather is set to continue on Sunday with sunny spells and isolated showers in the morning giving way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14° to 18° in moderate northerly winds.

It is expected to turn chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6° to 9°.

Outlook for next week

Temperatures are set to climb again on Monday and they are expected to reach 21° across the country.

Winds will be light and northerly becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine.

A spell of rain on Monday night will give a dull and damp start to Tuesday with showers in the afternoon, becoming isolated in the evening.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 15° in the northwest and 19° in the southeast and winds will be westerly.

Current indications suggest next week will continue somewhat unsettled with some spells of sunshine and showers at times.

Met Éireann said that temperatures will be close to normal for the time of year.

Field conditions

All soils are currently dry, with soil moisture deficits ranging between 15 and 20mm over Connacht and Ulster and between 20 and 55mm over Munster and Leinster.

Trafficability is good as a result but there may be some restriction to growth over the southern half of the country.

In the coming week, soil conditions will deteriorate slightly in the northwest, but soil moisture deficits will increase elsewhere with more widespread restriction to growth possible.

Drying conditions will be mostly moderate or poor at first but as rainfall clears on Friday night, drying conditions will improve for the weekend, with a good deal of dry weather and fresher conditions taking hold.

Winds will be mainly moderate which will aid drying over the weekend.