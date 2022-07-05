

Following a two-year gap as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tinahely Agricultural Show returns on August Bank Holiday Monday, with a mix of favourite attractions and some exciting new additions, announced at the official launch of the show.

The new ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition is a collaborative initiative that brings together the best that Wicklow has to offer in culture, food, tourism, enterprise and public services under one roof.

This initiative has been developed in partnership with Wicklow County Council through the LEADER programme.

“The Tinahely Agricultural Show (Wicklow County Show) provides a perfect platform to showcase the best that Wicklow has to offer,” Brian Gleeson, CEO, Wicklow County Council said.

“It will provide a unique opportunity for our master crafts experts to showcase the best food and drink producers in Wicklow to a local, national and international audience and we are delighted to support this new venture.”

Tinahely Agricultural Show

Organisers have said that the show will also feature all of the usual attractions such as agricultural competitions, entertainment, crafts, novelty events, and amusements, attracting over 20,000 visitors and more than 400 trade stands each year.

Key attractions include:

Local, national and championship livestock competitions;

Country music singer Michael English;

Entertainment line-up also includes Stacey Breen, Theresa and The Stars and Stuart Moyles;

Trade stand display, with over 400 business showcasing their services and products;

products; Arts and crafts competitions and showcase;

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) food marquee;

Pony games and show jumping;

Pet’s corner;

Dog show;

Vintage Display;

Every Day Wellness;

The World of Wool;

Quilt Marquee;

Junior arts and crafts;

Carnival fair;

Novelty events and competitions.

Chairman of the show committee, Thomas McDonald said: “This has been a difficult time for so many people and we are committed to delivering a top-quality show that the people of Wicklow and beyond will relish.”

Entries are now open for all categories and can be made online.