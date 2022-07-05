Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming is the theme Teagasc Open Day, Beef2022, taking place at the Beef Research Centre in Grange, Co. Meath today (Tuesday, July 5).

The focus is on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses.

Speaking at the event, Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O Mara, said: “Beef farming is the most widespread of all farm enterprises with the sector making a key contribution to the Irish economy, particularly in rural areas.

“Beef farmers face many challenges, with farm level profitability and meeting environmental obligations being the two biggest challenges now.

“At today’s Open Day, the latest research and advice is available to cattle farmers to assist them address these challenges. The continued development of the beef sector is crucial for the viability of rural areas throughout the country.”

Paul Crosson, Teagasc beef enterprise leader added: “Management can improve the performance of cattle enterprises, through more efficient use of available resources, boosting both economic and environmental returns.”

He said that optimising the performance of animals at pasture and reducing the age of slaughter can improve farm economics per hectare and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

BEEF2022

The first stand at the event in Co. Meath today shows that the most efficient farms are the most profitable and produce beef with a low carbon footprint.

Advertisement

The Teagasc research programme is seeking to develop the ‘next generation’ of solutions to further reduce the environmental footprint of beef. In particular, Teagasc has invested in research to mitigate methane emissions from beef cattle, which predominantly emanate from ruminant digestion.

The early results from this are very promising according to Teagasc.

Increased costs for beef farmers

The increases in input costs facing beef farmers, which were emerging towards the end of 2021, have accelerated in 2022, according to Teagasc.

It remains to be seen if these large input cost increases will be sufficiently covered by the beef prices currently being received by farmers.

The options open to farmers to mitigate the impact of rising costs on farms were outlined at the Beef2022 Open Day.

These options include:

Strategic marketing of animals to avail of high beef prices;

Selling non-productive and inefficient performers;

Completing cash flow budgets for your own farm;

Managing inputs more efficiently, and concentrating on grazed grass as the cheapest feed available.

Specific options outlined to reduce inputs include: